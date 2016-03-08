Messi breaks another Ronaldo record: head-to-head comparison between Barca star and CR7

08 December at 19:30
Lionel Messi scored a hattrick yesterday against Mallorca in La Liga, thus scoring his 35th career hattrick in the Spanish league and overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo in the rankings. Interestingly, the current Juventus attacker needed nearly 200 matches less to reach the tally of 34 hattricks. Here are the data:
 

