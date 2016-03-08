Messi called-up for Inter-Barcelona despite no medical go-ahaed

04 November at 15:15
Lionel Messi has been called up for the Champions League match against Inter. The Argentine joins the team, but according to Barcelona, he has not yet received the go-ahead after struggling with an arm problem.

Under these conditions, therefore, he will travel with the team to Milan but only on Monday, it will be evaluated whether it will be possible or not to use him against the Nerazzurri.

The complete list: ter Stegen, Semedo, Piqué, Rakitic, Busquets, Denis Suarez, Coutinho, Arthur, Luis Suarez, Messi *, Dembele, Rafinha, Cillessen, Malcolm, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Munir, Sergi Roberto, Vidal, Aleñá , Iñaki Peña, Chumi.

 

