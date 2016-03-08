Messi celebrates 400 La Liga goals: 'I hope to score some more'

At 31, Lionel Messi has made history once again with Barcelona after scoring his 400th goal in La Liga, a stratospheric figure that will still grow a lot because he has a huge flow of football on his feet and a privileged brain. The Argentinian phenomenon spoke to Mundo Deportivo after reaching yet another impressive tally in an already extraordinary career.



"I am proud to have reached 400 goals and I hope I can score some more. I am not focusing on the records or numbers too much, I prefer to focus on the moment. More than about scoring goals, I think of each game as a challenge where we have to go to win and add 3 points to fight for the title. I will try to help the team but not only with goals but also with assists or participating in some key moves," he said.



"My first goal in La Liga? It was against Albacete on May 1, 2005. Goals in the big matches with Real Madrid and difficult opponents like Atletico, Valencia or Sevilla are always special. Those which I had the luck to score in front of our fans here in the Camp Nou are always nice and even those while playing away are special because of the difficulty of playing away from home. In the end, the most important goals are not the most spectacular ones but those that help the teams to win.



"It is clear that without the help of all my teammates, those now and those throughout the years, it would have been impossible to score all the goals," Messi concluded with humility.