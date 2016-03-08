Messi close to breaking Giggs' record after La Liga title
28 April at 11:35Lionel Messi is a title machine. The Argentinian won another La Liga title with Barcelona and has once again increased his record, being the most successful player in the history of the club in this matter with 34 titles: 10 Leagues, 4 Champions Leagues, 6 Spanish Cups, 8 Super Cups, 3 Super Cups of Europe and 3 Club World Cups.
And without thinking about it, Messi is close to reaching and breaking a chilling record, which is held by Ryan Giggs. The former Manchester United star is the only player in history to win 36 titles with the same club.
The legendary Welshman began his career in the 90/91 season and decided to retire in 2014. Giggs won 13 Premier League titles, 10 English Super Cups, 4 League Cups, 4 FA Cups, 2 Champions Leagues, 1 European Super Cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup and 1 Club World Cup.
Messi must now win the Copa del Rey and the Champions League to reach the former midfielder. On the other hand, he must still wait a few more years to reach the most successful footballer of all time: Dani Alves, with 42 titles between Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG and the Brazilian national team.
