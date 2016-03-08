Messi: 'I do not promote myself like Ronaldo or Ibra'

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has said that he does not like to promote himself like Cristiano Ronaldo or Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



Messi was recently awarded his Third Golden Shoe award and after winning the accolade, he talked to Gazzetta dello Sport.



He said: ​ "Why did I never leave Barça ? I never felt the need to leave the strongest club in the world."



On Cristiano Ronaldo, he said: "​I do not promote myself like him and Ibra , I prefer others to talk about me. I know who I am and what I did."