Messi: 'I'm happy at Barcelona. Social media scandal? It's strange'
19 February at 21:00Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has broken his silence following the social media spat with the club’s sporting director Eric Abidal. He spoke to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today to discuss his future and the recent scandal involving the club’s president, Josep Maria Bartomeu.
First, the six time Ballon d’Or winner spoke about his future.
"I love Barcelona, even though I always miss Rosario. This is my home, I have lived here more years than in Argentina. I like the city, where I live and live a life that gives me a lot of satisfaction. I have a very normal routine, thanks to my work I can spend a lot of time with my wife and children.”
He then spoke about the reports that Barcelona hired PR firms to talk negatively about some players on social media and talk positively about the club and their executives.
"It's a strange situation. The president reiterated what he said publicly, what the situation was, what happened. It's a rather strange thing, but I learned that there would be evidence. I can say no more than wait to see how this story ends.”
The 32-year-old Argentinian forward, whose contract expires with the Blaugrana in the summer of 2021, has made 27 appearances across all competitions so far this season for the Catalan club, for a total of 2280 minutes. In that time, he has scored 19 goals and provided 16 assists, making a goal contribution every 66 minutes. He is likely to sign a new contract with the Spanish club in the summer.
Apollo Heyes
