Messi: 'I wanted Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid.'
09 October at 15:55Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has revealed that he always wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid.
Ronaldo won the Serie A with Juventus last season and even won the MVP of the Season award for his exploits for the bianconeri despite not being the highest scorer of the campaign. He had joined the Old Lady from Real Madrid last summer for a fee of 100 million euros.
Messi, Ronaldo's arch-rival, was talking to RAC1 recently and he was asked about a host of things. One of these things was Cristiano Ronaldo and whether he'd have liked to see him stay at Real.
He said: "I would have liked if he stayed at Real Madrid , he added something to our rivalry and to a game like Clasico."
On the start to the season, Messi said: “Despite the difficult start to the season, we have a rose full of great players and that can point to every goal. Also in the past years the project was a winning one, but in recent years we have been the ones who failed with Rome and Barcelona, certainly not because of the coach's fault."
Messi was injured for most part of the beginning of the season but has returned to fitness over the last few weeks. He helped Barca beat Inter in the recent group-stage clash which saw Inter go a goal up early in the game.
So far this season, the Argentine has scored only once in the La Liga but has racked up a tally of two assists in all competitions. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has scored four times in all times out of which three have been in the Serie A.
Go to comments