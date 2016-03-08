Messi: 'I was lucky to score from the free-kick'

02 May at 10:45
Barcelona hero Lionel Messi has said that he was lucky to find the top corner with the free-kick that saw him score his 600th goal for the Catalan side recently.

In the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League against Liverpool, Messi came up with a brace to hand the Reds a painful 3-0 defeat at Anfield. He also scored a delightful goal from a free-kick, bringing up his 600th goal for Barcelona.

Speaking after the game to Sky Italia, Messi was modest on the free-kick.

He said:"The goal from the free kick? It was spectacular, but I was lucky to have found the corner. "

About the upcoming second leg next week, he said: "We could have also made the fourth goal, but we must be satisfied. However, it is not over yet: the return race is waiting for us. Liverpool is a team with so much physicality and in some situations we have made a bit of effort."

On the fans whistling Coutinho, Messi said: "The whistles at Coutinho? For me they are not right: we must all be united in order to win."

