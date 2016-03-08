Messi: 'Icardi? I didn't understand his words'

29 March at 16:45
The Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, took part in a long interview with an Argentinian radio station, in which he spoke about Mauro Icardi's words about the National team, among other things. 
 
"With him I played a couple of games, I think. I don't know what happened to him that made him say that there were problems with the National team before. I don't know what he meant. No one has ever been treated badly in the locker room," he stated. 
 

