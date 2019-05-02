Messi in Rossoneri? Milan fans dream as Zaccardo posts photo of Messi in Il Diavolo jersey
02 May at 16:30Barcelona forward Lionel Messi scored twice in the La Liga giants' 3-0 win over Premier League club Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final in Catalonia last night. Luis Suarez completed the rout with a goal against his old club and many took time to praise Messi & co for another incredible performance.
Former AC Milan and Italy player Cristian Zaccardo posted a picture on Instagram last night; of him with Lionel Messi, the Argentine wearing an AC Milan jersey in the photo.
