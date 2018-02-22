Lionel Messi is very much on board with the idea of Antoine Griezmann joining Barcelona.

Interviewed by Catalan Radio RAC 1, the Argentine super-star followed in Andres Iniesta’s footsteps in endorsing a move for the Atletico Madrid attacker, who has netted 29 goals in all competitions this season.



Manchester United have recently rejoined the race for the 27-year-old.

"It's obvious that I like him. He's one of the best right now," Messi told RAC1 .

"I don't know if there's anything with him or not, but we're delighted that the best come and Griezmann is one of them."

Barça have been linked to the France star for some time, with Griezmann’s release clause halving this summer to €100 million, making him affordable.

Recent reports from Spain have also indicated that Messi himself called up Griezy in order to convince him.

He has joined veteran star Andres Iniesta, who was given a rousing send-off by the Camp Nou this weekend in his last game with the Culés.

“Griezmann is one of the best attackers in the world and I don’t know what will happen in the future,” Iniesta told Marca last week.

“He’s an Atletico Madrid player, so there’s no point in going further. But if he were to join, it’d be a great transfer.”