Messi: 'Juventus can win Champions League, I miss Ronaldo'

Lionel Messi scares Barcelona. Interviewed by an Argentinian radio channel, the number 10 revealed that he's suffering from physical problems, while sharing his thoughts on Ronaldo.

"Everyone talks about me and they invent stuff, but there is only one reality: since December I've suffered from a hernia, I don't train much and I can't play all the games.

"The groin is complicated. It's not a problem that can be solved overnight. I'm better now, but I haven't recovered. I still need treatment.

"Ronaldo? I respect Juventus a lot, they are a great candidate to win the Champions League and with Ronaldo, their chances only increase. It was nice to have him in La Liga for the prestige and for what he gave to the whole league. It would be nice to have him back," he concluded.