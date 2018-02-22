The 32-year-old wasn’t happy that his former Brazilian team-mate left Barcelona last summer for €222 million to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The Seleçao star has netted 28 goals in all competitions this season, but has been linked to a return to Spain via Real Madrid, with reports that he is unhappy in France rife.

For Messi, Neymar joining Barça’s bitter rivals would be “terrible”.

"It would be terrible because of everything that Ney means to Barcelona," Messi told TyC Sports (via Goal.com).

"Although [Neymar's time at the Camp Nou] ended the way it did, he won important titles here, he won the Champions League, he won La Liga.”

The talk in Spain is that the Galacticos are preparing a huge €260m offer for the 26-year-old, and that Florentino Perez is hoping to replace either Gareth Bale or Karim Benzema, or both.

"If he ends up in Madrid it would be a tough blow for us and for all of Barcelona.

"And on a football level, it would make Madrid much stronger than they already are."