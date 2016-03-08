Messi out against Inter and Real: 3 possible solutions for Barca

Barcelona shiver for Messi injury. The captain of the Blaugrana has been substituted after 26 minutes during the match against Sevilla, for a problem at the right elbow. After a tackle with Franco Vazquez at the Camp Nou, Messi felt down and badly leaned his right arm, which turned over in an unnatural way. The Argentinian number went to the ground in pain and left the playing field with the bandaged arm.

Barcelona have spread a statement about Messi's injury. As we read on the club's Twitter profile, "Messi has suffered a fracture on the radio of his right arm. Recovery times are approximately three weeks ".

Therefore, Messi will miss the match against Wednesday's Inter in the Champions League and the La Liga Clasico with Real Madrid next week. He will try to return for the return to the Champions League with Inter on November 6th, but his presence is in great doubt.

Now the question is who will replace Leo Messi in Barcelona XI? “This is an important loss, – has declared Ernesto Valverde - we know who he is. We will suffer his lack, but we have the means to fill it”.



The name that comes immediately in mind, as the candidate number one to take the place of Messi is Ousmana Dembele, the man that replaced him after the injury occurred in the match against Sevilla. Another possible substitute, but this would be really a bet, would be Malcom, the Brazilian former Bordeaux who collected only 25 minutes all over the season. Valverde could even decide to change the tactical attitude of the team, with one between Rafinha and Arturo Vidal right behind the two strikers, Suarez and Coutinho.



Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli