Messi pushes Barcelona to sign Neymar

Neymar Messi Barcellona
25 August at 11:32
Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s veteran striker Lionel Messi has continue to push the club to sign Paris Saint Germain (PSG) out-of-favour star striker Neymar, according to Sky Sports.

The Brazil international has had a difficult time ever since joining the current French champions in the world-record deal during the summer of 2017 and has been linked with a move away from the club in the ongoing transfer window.

Neymar’s former club Barcelona have emerged favourites to re-sign the striker but have so far failed to meet PSG’s valuation of the player after already signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for €120 million and Frankie De Jong from Ajax for a reported fee of €75 million.

However, as per the latest development, Messi is still pushing the board of the Catalan giants to sign the 27-year-old whom he had a great partnership during his time at the Camp Nuo from the year 2013 to 2017.
 

