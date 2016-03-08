Messi reveals he is in the dark over Griezmann’s move to Barcelona

During an interview with Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has had his say on Antoine Griezmann’s potential move to La Blaugrana during this summer’s transfer window:



“I do not know if his purchase is a priority for the club but, to conquer what we want, which is the Champions League, you must have the best players and he is among them.



“In the last three years, we have always been eliminated in the quarter-finals and this cannot happen, let alone in the manner in which we lost against Roma.”



(Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)