Messi reveals the reason behind Barcelona's collapse against Liverpool and predicts Valverde's future
24 May at 19:15Barcelona forward and captain Lionel Messi has spoken at a press conference at the end of the La Liga season; where he his discussed the season just gone, and where it all went wrong when the team collapsed against Liverpool and crashed out of the Champions League.
"Valverde criticism? I'm being honest. I did not see much. I listened and they told me the criticism about the coach but I think the coach has done an impressive job, I think that in that elimination against Liverpool, he is practically blameless, that we are the only ones to blame for that match. It was unfortunate the match played, as well as the image we left behind. This has happened for two years in a row, that black-out happens to deny us the Champions League final. The truth is that what happened can not be allowed. We were playing a final. He will be as guilty as everyone else in the locker room but the ones who are the most guilty are ourselves.
"Valverde to stay? Yes. I would like him to continue. In these two years two vital games were lost. It is true that they marked us a lot but beyond that, the rest were good.
"Roma? For all that generated this year to be in the Champions League final and how close we were. That's why I think we were all with our heads in the Champions League and that's why the disappointment was so great, repeating what happened in Rome. But it is true that getting another double is important. We're going to feel weird because of what happened the other time."
