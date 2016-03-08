Messi reveals why he misses Ronaldo in La Liga

Barcelona's phenomenon Lionel Messi spoke to Fox Sports and among the issues he addressed there was also Cristiano Ronaldo, who made a move to Juventus last summer from Real Madrid.



"I said it at the beginning of the season of the season and in Madrid someone got angry but you can't lose a player like him who scores 50 goals per season," he said.



"Obviously the whole Spanish league is missing him because the best players make it competitive. It was nice because, with him, we both wanted to improve every year and the presence of the other was good for us," Messi added.