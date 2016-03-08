Messi tells Barça: United target can leave
17 September at 17:15Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi reportedly wants Manchester United target Nelson Semedo to leave the club in January.
The right-back had joined Barcelona last summer for a fee of 30.5 million euros from Benfica. Since then though, he has failed to impress and impose himself at the club, appearing 36 times in the La Liga.
Don Balon state that Lionel Messi wants Semedo out of the club in January as the Argentine feels that the Portuguese makes little or not contribution while playing for the club.
The outlet states that Messi has been frustrated by Semedo's performance against Real Sociedad when he could contribute nothing, in comparison to Sergi Roberto who impressed in his position.
Messi wants Semedo out of the club as it is felt that he hasn't developed as well as he should have.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments