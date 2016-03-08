‘Messi to Inter not impossible’
01 October at 12:35After Cristiano Ronaldo, another top star is being linked with joining Serie A in the future. According to former Argentina star Javier Saviola, in fact, believes Leo Messi could be joining Inter in the future.
Speaking to FCInterNews.it the former striker said: “Leo is really identified with Barcelona, it’s hard to imagine him with another camiseta. In the future, however, anything can happen that’s why Inter fans can’t lose their faith. But I repeat, it will be complicated to see Messi join another club.”
Serie A exposure has raised over the last couple of months thanks to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star is dragging attraction in the Italian league after many years spent in the shadow of the Premier League and La Liga.
Although it will be difficult to see Messi and Ronaldo play in the same league in the future, Saviola believes Inter fans can still hope to see the Argentinean star at the San Siro one day.
