Messi to win Golden Shoe ahead of Salah, Immobile and Icardi
14 May at 18:15Mohamed Salah has taken the Premier League by storm since making his debut for Liverpool at the start of this season.
The Egyptian international forward has scored 32 goals in the Premier League and secured the Premier League Golden Boot. However, that was not sufficient for Salah to win the European Golden Shoe, which is contested by the goal scorers of the top five leagues in Europe.
Sport reports Barcelona star Lionel Messi will win the 2017-18 season Europen Golden Shoe as the Argentine star has scored 34 goals in the La Liga, which is two more than than of Salah. Salah’s challenger in the Premier League was Harry Kane, who is third with 30 goals.
Former Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandoski has scored 29 goals for Bayern Munich, which is the same number of goals scored by Lazio’s Ciro Inmobile in the Serie A. PSG star Edison Cavani and Inter’s Mauro Icardi has 28 goals in the league.
Go to comments