Barcelona are set to make a rather unexpected attempt at signing Cristian Pavon, according to the latest news from Spain.

Don Balon claim that the Argentine has tired of Ousmane Dembélé, and wants his team-mate (who currently plays at Boca) to move to Barcelona.

He has managed six goals in ten league games for the Xeneizes, before being controversially called up by Jorge Sampaoli ahead of Lionel Messi.

The idea is that Messi wants someone to play with Luis Suarez and himself, and that he doesn’t want the €140 million Frenchman to do it.

Pavon seems, according to Don Balon, to display the speed, control and read of the game necessary to play the position.

The Culés have long been linked to Antoine Griezmann, but it sounds like he’s too expensive for the Catalans, and recently admitted that he’d prefer to remain with Atletico Madrid.