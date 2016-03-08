Arturo Vidal remains the first goal for Inter's midfield. Conte asked, and Marotta is trying. After scoring against Alaves yesterday, Vidal motioned to the turf as if to say "I'm staying here".

A signal? The relationship with Valverde remains difficult. This week, before the Clasico, the midfielder learned that he was not a starter for the fixture and left the training ground furious, barely consoled by his teammates. This disharmony with the coach, could be the tipping point come January.



Vidal is considered fundamental by the members of the Blaugrana locker room, starting from Messi and Suarez, who made it clear to the company that it would not be the right choice to let him leave in January (via calciomercato).



They want him to stay, and in this sense Valverde's words yesterday: “Arturo continues to play, he is our player and he doesn't think of another possible situation. He will be with us after the holidays."



It will obviously be tough for Marotta and Ausilio to finalise this deal, but that has never stopped Beppe before.



To let him leave in January, Barcelona continues to ask for 20 million euros immediately, without loans or temporary solutions. Inter considers the investment excessive for a 32 year old.



Anthony Privetera