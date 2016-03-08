Messi wins 6th European Golden Shoe award

Yesterday it was confirmed. Unattainable now by Mbappe, who scored his 33rd goal in Ligue 1 with PSG yesterday. However, he needed much more to win the prize for the top scorer in Europe. Lionel Messi won the prize for the third consecutive year and four the sixth time overall after scoring 36 goals for the Blaugrana in the La Liga campaign. Other players are now too far away to reach this tally.