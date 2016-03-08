Mexico press heaps praise on Napoli’s Lozano

09 September at 12:40
Mexico’s press has heaped praise on new Napoli signing Hirving Lozano for his instrumental performance in his side’s 3-0 win in a friendly against United States of America (USA) on Saturday.

The local press called 24-year-old "An impregnable beast" after an inspiring performance against USA despite not being able to score a goal on the night.

Lozano has had a great beginning of his Napoli career where he scored on his debut match against defending champions Juventus.

