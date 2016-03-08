Mexico vs Sweden: Confirmed lineups and live updates
27 June at 15:15
-
- Mexico and Sweden have faced each other on nine occasions but only once at a World Cup, Sweden winning 3-0 in their opening group stage match in 1958.
- Mexico have only lost one of their last five matches against the Swedes (W2 D2), however they’ve all been friendlies.
- Sweden have kept clean sheets in three of their four World Cup contests against CONCACAF sides – winning two and drawing one (L1).
- Mexico have never won three consecutive matches at the World Cup and could become the first CONCACAF team to achieve this feat in World Cup history.
- Sweden’s defeat to Germany was their first in the group stage of the World Cup since 1990, when they lost 2-1 to Costa Rica.
- Mexico have lost just two of their last 19 World Cup group stage matches (W10 D7).
- Sweden have won only four of their last 13 World Cup games when they’ve scored first (D5 L4).
- Javier Hernandez’s goal in Mexico’s 2-0 win over South Korea was his fourth at the World Cup – only Luis Hernandez has scored as many for Mexico in World Cup history (also four).
- Sweden’s Ola Toivonen didn’t score in 23 matches for Toulouse in Ligue 1 in the 2017-18, failing with all 19 of his shots – at the 2018 World Cup, Toivonen has scored one goal from just two shots.
- Sweden registered just 24% possession in their 2-1 defeat to Germany, their lowest figure in a World Cup match since 1966.
Go to comments