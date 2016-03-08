Michael Owen: 'Capello ended my career with the national team'
04 September at 14:35English football legend Michael Owen has revealed that Fabio Capello ended his career with the Three Lions when he became the manager of the England national team.
Capello was in charge of the England national team in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, as the Three Lions crashed out in the Round of 16 of the competition at the hands of Germany.
In his new autobiography about his career, Michael Owen has opened up about a lot of things and the period under Capello is one of them.
He said: “ He finished my career with the national team . At the first meeting I noticed that he was very strict about food and did not speak a word of English.
"And we looked at each other and said 'how will this guy explain something to us?' In retrospect, the choice to give the bench to someone who didn't speak English is absurd, I don't know what they thought of the FA.
"Not only did he finish his national career without an explanation, but he was also one of England's worst coaches of all time . In my opinion it has caused enormous damage to my career and to English football in general. And they paid very well to do it."
Go to comments