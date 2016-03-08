Midfield exodus to take place for AC Milan as trio prepare for exit
04 May at 17:30AC Milan are in dire need of reinforcements over the summer. The Rossoneri will be looking to make more signings in the vein of Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta to help them build foundations for the future; with the eventual aim of challenging Juventus for the Scudetto.
However, as much as the club need to buy players, they must also sell to balance the books and avoid punishment, yet again, from UEFA and their financial fair play regulations.
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, a trio of Milan midfielders are to pack their suitcases and leave the club in the summer; to be replaced by a new look midfield. The Italian newspaper suggest that Tiemoue Bakayoko, Franck Kessie and Lucas Biglia are all deemed to be surplus to requirements and in dire need of being replaced by much better alternatives.
