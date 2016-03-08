Midfielder back on the radar of Juventus as Bayern Munich look to sell
13 February at 13:40The second most expensive signing in Bayern Munich's history is unofficially on the market. By the looks of it, Corentin Tolisso is one of the players that the German side could sacrifice this summer in order to gain cash and make new investments.
Arriving from Lyon in 2017, with the pressure on his shoulders as the price tag landed at €41.5m, the Frenchman hasn't fully met the expectations, mostly due to serious knee injury that he sustained in September 2018.
From 2017 to today, Tolisso has made 63 appearances for the Bayern shirt, bagging 14 goals in the process. However, this season, his performances have plummeted in the league. In fact, he has only made 6 appearances as a starter in the Bundesliga.
According to Bild (via Calciomercato.com), although the manager for next season hasn't been decided, the player will not be considered essential to the project. The fact that he earns €7m per year is also behind Bayern's decision.
Therefore, the midfielder is back on Juventus' radar, as they were interested before he made the move to Germany. The Bianconeri will redesign the midfield in the summer and the historically good relations with Bayern can facilitate a flashback for Tolisso.
