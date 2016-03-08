Mignolet's agent confirms Napoli talks

In an interview with La Derniere Heure, Simon Migonlet's agent Nico Vaesen confirmed that his player is in talks with Napoli and he believes he is their best current fit on the market.



Since the injury of Alex Meret, Napoli have been in search for a goalkeeper that would take the starting role especially after Orestis Karnezis offered poor displays in preseason.



Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa has been their primary target but Standard Liège's owner considered Napoli's offer a joke, and as the transfer market closes on Friday, the Partenopei have shifted their focus on the Belgian goalie.



“We’re in talks but there’s no agreement yet, although it’s in the interests of the clubs to find one.



“Liverpool would like to keep him, but Simon wants to play and must play. He deserves a top club.



“Mignolet is their best option in terms of quality, but we must also consider the economic aspect.”

