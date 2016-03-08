Mihajlovic ahead of Juve clash: 'Atletico have shown that there are no unbeatable teams'
23 February at 14:30Bologna will face Juventus tomorrow and the Rossoblu coach Sinisa Mihajllovic spoke to the press ahead of the matchup against the Bianconeri.
"Juventus a mountain impossible to climb? We know that we will face one of the strongest teams in Europe but let's see what happens. It will not be easy for us but it will not be easy for them too," he said.
"The match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid showed that there is no unbeatable team. We know what Juventus represents and how we play, we play and home and we know we can put them in difficulty, with courage, confidence and determination.
"Juve are a model for everyone, they are unique in Europe. It's an example to follow in terms of the management, players and in everything. With the arrival of Ronaldo, they will try to win the Champions League. They have made a leap in quality with one of the best players in the world," Mihajlovic concluded.
