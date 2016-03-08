Mihajlovic could return to Bologna bench v Juventus
17 October at 18:45Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic could reportedly be on the bench for the club's upcoming Serie A game against Juventus.
Mihajlovic confirmed that he had been diagnosed with leukemia earlier this summer and he had to miss many games for the club, as he began his chemotherapy sessions. While he was present at the club's first Serie A game, he was not on the bench in the rest of the games.
Gazzetta dello Sport claim that there is a possibility that Mihajlovic is on the bench against Juve.
He did take training earlier today and saw the players prepare for the clash against the Old Lady. Sinisa arrived in Casteldebole from Rome to get back to work after the week's break with his family.
The Serbian also had lunch with the staff before training began- a good sign for everyone.
Mihajlovic will also go to Turin tomorrow. But he will not go by the team bus. He will go there by his own car. But as much as he wants to be on the bench, it will depend on the weather.
If it does rain on the day like it is expected, it is unlikely Mihajlovic will be on the bench. If it doesn't he should be there.
Go to comments