Mihajlovic given green light to manage Bologna v Verona

25 August at 18:35
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has been given a green light by the doctors to be on the bench for the club's Serie A opener against Verona.

Unbelievable but true, Sinisa Mihajlovic after 40 uninterrupted days of hospital for the first part of the treatment against leukemia, this afternoon he left the Sant'Orsola in Bologna and went to Verona reaching the team in the hotel. 

Tonight he will go to the bench to guide his boys. An extraordinary twist that once again demonstrates the courage and determination of the manager. He had promised his boys that he would lead them in the first championship and so it will be.

Comments

