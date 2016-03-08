Mihajlovic: 'I can't say Ronaldo is the best in the world'
23 February at 18:45Sinisa Mihajlovic spoke at the pre-match press conference on the eve of his team's Serie A matchup against Juventus and addressed various topics, including Juve's match against Atletico Madrid as well as the main star of Allegri's team - Cristiano Ronaldo.
"With the arrival of Ronaldo, Juventus will try to win the Champions League, they made a quantum jump. I cannot say he is the best in the world but one of the two best in the world," he said.
