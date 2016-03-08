Mihajlovic: 'I had to fight for everything in life, I will fight this too'

13 July at 16:55
Bologna manager has delivered what was an emotional message while confirming that he will have to take time off from managing the club to address an ongoing battle with leukemia. 

In the press conference in which the Serbian made the shocking revelation, Mihajlovic said: "I hope that after I've won this battle, I will be able to talk it over with all of you and look back on this period. Unfortunately, nothing was given to me in life. I had to fight for everything. I'll fight this too."

He also said: "It changes your life in a moment. Everything changes in a moment. When you sleep and have a nightmare, you wake up, but for days you wake up and realise this isn't a nightmare, this is real.

"It's easier to fight it if you keep an eye on the situation, get tested and are prepared."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Bologna

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.