Mihajlovic’s agent has his say on the rumours linking him to the Roma job

30 May at 19:15

Former Lazio defender Sinisa Mihajlovic’s name continues to be linked with the Roma job.
 
The coach of Bologna, also approached to Juve and Lazio, has relaunched himself by saving the rossoblùs through playing beautiful attacking football and is now also followed by the Giallorossi, who are looking for a coach.
 
The agent of the Serbian, Federico Pastorello, spoke to cittaceleste.it: "If Sinisa goes to Lazio? I would say that it is not a track to follow, Lazio is not looking for a coach, zero contact with the biancocelesti”
 
"Rome? We'll see, there they are looking for a coach ...".
 
 

