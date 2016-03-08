Mihajlovic set for second cycle of chemotherapy

07 September at 14:20
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic is now set for the second cycle of chemotherapy after having undergone the first one successfully.

The Serbian was on the bench for Bologna's Serie A opener against Verona and while he is keeping a watch on tactics and training that the team does daily. But now the former Milan player returns to the Sant'Orsola hospital to begin the second cycle of chemotherapy.

Mihajlovic will surely miss the next game against Brescia , leaving deputy De Leo to lead the team from the field, while he should keep in touch with his other collaborator Tanjga to distribute his usual tactical indications.

