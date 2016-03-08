Mihajlovic thanks footballing world

Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic, the former Lazio and Inter Milan player, has been diagnosed with Leukaemia and has given an interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport about the diagnosis.



"​There are moments in life when you find yourself struggling against an opponent that is difficult to overcome or to face a problem that is complicated by z moment like this, but I feel very fortunate because I know I am not alone. Next to me I discovered that I had enormous support. In these days I received a sea of ​​affection, solidarity and positive energy that gave me an incredible, further, charge and the certainty that I will win this battle against leukemia



"​I received thousands of messages. I assure you I read them all, one after the other: each one represented a caress for me, a hug and touched my heart. They were hard days and I apologize if I did not answer and thanked each of you. I do it here, now, thanks to the Gazzetta dello Sport and the President Urbano Cairo who have affectionately made this space available to me.



"​Thank you for being close to the presidents of the teams where I played as a player or coach and to those for whom I do not have never worked but they showed me esteem and affection.



"Thanks to the former team-mates and opponents of my footballing years, to the players I coached today and to those I've never led, but they also told me «Forza Mister».

Thanks to the fans of "my" teams and to those that instead I faced wearing another shirt. Many of those who in the past in the field have whistled and challenged me, this time they encouraged me and wrote "Don't give up Sinisa". Thanks to those in the world not only of sport but also of politics and entertainment who have been close to me."