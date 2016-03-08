"The derby is always a special game. The one who is the favourite usually loses, but now there is no favourite. Both are on the same level and they are doing well.

"They both have great champions in the attack, such as Higuain and Icardi, as well as many other strong players in all areas of the field, I hope it will be a good match with a full stadium as usual. I will cheer for both of them because I have lived very well on both sides," Mihajlovic concluded.

The Serbian was the manager of AC Milan between 2015-2016, while he played for Inter during a two-year spell of his career.

