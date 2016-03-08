Milan, a German club is close to signing Rodriguez
04 December at 16:00Milan left back Ricardo Rodriguez seems destined to leave the Milanese club in the upcoming January transfer window, thanks to the arrival of Theo Hernandez. A report from Italian media outlet SportMediaset via Calciomercato.com today has suggested that a German club is the closest to signing him.
The report details how Bundesliga side Schalke 04 are incredibly keen to sign the 27-year-old Swiss full back, who has struggled for playing time so far this season. The player, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2021, has only made four appearances for the Milanese club, all four coming at the start of the season.
He has not made an appearance since the end of September, with new coach Stefano Pioli instead preferring to play 22-year-old Frenchman Theo Hernandez, who joined the Rossoneri from Real Madrid this summer. Rodriguez’s early appearances this season didn’t convince the fans or the club’s management alike and so it’s likely that he will be sold by the club in Janaury.
Apollo Heyes
