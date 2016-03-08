Milan, a Juventus defender may ask to leave for the Rossoneri
01 November at 09:15AC Milan would like to sign one of Juventus’ defenders who is struggling for playing time in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Rossoneri are keen to sign either 25-year-old Italian defender Daniele Rugani or 21-year-old Turkish defender Merih Demiral, but one name is much more likely than the other.
The report suggests that the Rossoneri may have a better chance approaching the Bianconeri for Demiral because the player is unhappy with the low amount of play time, he’s had so far this season. The Turkish defender has only made one appearance for coach Maurizio Sarri’s side, in their 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona in September.
Rugani, on the other hand, is less unhappy spending time on the bench. He has also only made one appearance so far this season, in the Bianconeri’s 2-1 victory over Genoa earlier this week.
Apollo Heyes
