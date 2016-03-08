Milan, a problem stopping the deal for Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz
26 November at 17:15Real Madrid are ready to sell 26-year-old Spanish forward Mariano Diaz, a player Milan are interested in, but his price may stop the deal from happening, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Los Blancos want at least €6 million for the striker, who’s contract expires with the Spanish side in 2023. The reason is because he is no longer in coach Zinedine Zidane’s plans at the club, and therefore hasn’t appeared once for the club so far this season.
In fact, he’s only appeared on the bench once so far this season, struggling to even make the match day squad. However, the Rossoneri may not be able to afford him in January, the report continues, due to their precarious financial situation. The Milanese side pulled out from the Europa League in order to work on their finances and avoid dealing with Financial Fair Play this season.
Apollo Heyes
