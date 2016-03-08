Milan: A total collapse

Fifth defeat in nine games should be worried for any club, but looking at the size and history of AC Milan, it should be even more of a concern.The Milan-based club suffered a 2-1 defeat against league rivals AS Roma on Sunday which left them on the 12th spot in the league table with just 10 points.On paper, the result does not look like a disaster which in reality it is because of multiple reasons.First of those were that Roma played UEFA Europa League tie on Thursday but yet they out powered a well-rested Milan side in all departments just three days later.In theory, the result could have been a lot worse if Roma’s front line would’ve been more clinical or if Milan does not have a great goalkeeper in Gianluigi Donnarumma.In theory, it was a disaster for a club who have won as many as seven UEFA Champions League titles in their history, but now they are not even competing for a spot in the top-four.It is about time that questions should be asked to the club owners and executive as to why the Rossoneri are not even good enough to compete with Roma—who pretty much sell their best player in every transfer window—despite spending as much as €400 million in last three years.Cristiano Ruiu