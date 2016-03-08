Milan, agent reveals when Andrea Conti will return to action
17 August at 20:45AC Milan’s 24-year-old right-back Andrea Conti has been out injured for some time now, after having to have surgery twice on his knee; after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in August.
Conti had done well to fight back to full fitness come March, when he was named on the bench in a 3-1 win away at Chievo – before suffering a knee injury shortly after.
Now, according to Sky Sport, Conti’s agent has revealed that the right-back ‘will return at the end of September.’
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments