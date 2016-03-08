Milan, agreement reached for Kjaer: the details

Calciomercato reports that AC Milan has reached an agreement with Simon Kjaer: the Danish defender born in 1989 who was on loan to Atalanta from Sevilla, but he will immediately join the Rossoneri.



The former Palermo player is, therefore, the replacement for Caldara, which has passed the medical exams and tests required for him to move back to his former club in the Bergamo area.



The central player arrives for six months, on loan with the right of redemption set for the end of the season.



The Rossoneri club takes over the loan from Spanish side Sevilla. Kjaer will remain in Milan until June, then the club will decide what to do. So he goes to join Romagnoli, Musacchio and the young Gabbia.



It remains to be seen whether or not this move concludes Milan's business in the defensive side of the mercato, but it cannot be excluded that Milan can play another graft on the market for the back.



Anthony Privetera