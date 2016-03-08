Milan, Allegri: 'Ibrahimovic was always angry at Milan because...'
17 October at 22:45Former Milan and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today, discussing his experiences as coach of the Rossoneri.
"At Milan Ibra was always angry because others could not keep up with him. And for two years I explained to him that the others were not playing like him and Ibra had to understand this.”
Allegri coached the Rossoneri for almost four years, winning a league title and Supercoppa Italiana with the side before moving to Juventus, where he won five league titles, four Coppa Italias, two Supercoppa Italianas and reaching the Champions League finals twice. He was inducted into the Italian Football Hall of Fame last year for his contributions to Italian football.
