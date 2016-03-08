Milan, Ambrosini: 'Ibrahimovic has ambition, he will help the youngsters a lot'

AC Milan took on Cagliari yesterday in the Italian Serie A as this was a big game for both clubs. This was also Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first start for Milan since signing for the rossoneri a couple of weeks ago. The rossoneri ended up winning by a 0-2 score line as Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao scored for Milan. This was a big win for the rossoneri as coach Pioli will surely keep using the 4-4-2 lineup. Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao seemed to partner each-other well upfront for the rossoneri as the young Portuguese starlet can learn a lot of things from the Swedish legend. Here is what Massimo Ambrosini had to say to Sky Sport concerning Zlatan Ibrahimovic:' Ibra will help Milan a lot since he has ambition. Even if he is older now, he is in good shape and has a ton of talent. He is a mature player who can certainly help the youngsters out...'. Ibra has certainly changed the enthusiasm around the squad as he can surely help the youngsters grow, especially Rafael Leao. More to come on the matter.