Milan, Ambrosini: 'Politano? I think this means that Suso might leave the club'
11 January at 19:20AC Milan took on Cagliari today in the Italian Serie A as this was a huge game for both clubs. This was also Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first start for Milan since signing for the rossoneri a couple of weeks ago. Stefano Pioli had previously said that he wasn't sure if Zlatan could play for the entire 90 minutes but in the end, the big Swede played for the full game. The rossoneri ended up winning by a 0-2 score line as Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao scored for Milan. This was a big win for the rossoneri as they climb back up in the top 10 as they also moved closer to Cagliari in the Italian Serie A standings. After the game, ex-Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini spoke about Suso to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say:
' Politano? I think he can potentially give more to Milan than the current Suso. The fact that Milan are interested in Politano could be a sign that Suso might leave the club...'.
AC Milan will now play against SPAL next in the Coppa Italia as they will then play against Udinese next week-end in the Italian Serie A. More to come on the matter. You can click here for more general football news.
