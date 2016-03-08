Milan and Arsenal target 'will leave in the summer'

Nicolas Pepe has taken Ligue 1 by storm this season, the Ivorian is the division's second top scorer behind Kylian Mbappe, Pepe having scored 19 and assisted a further 11 in 32 league games so far this season - integral to Lille's success. LOSC currently sit in second in Ligue 1, bolstered by a 5-1 win against PSG last night. 

Interest in Pepe has skyrocketed over the past year, transfermarkt currently valuing the forward at around €45m but, in reality, he will likely command a fee of closer to around €75m. Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Manchester City and Liverpool all linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

Speaking on Telefoot about the transfer window, Lille president Gerard Lopez said the following:

"​Four or five players will be sold and Pepé's departure is certain. Nicolas is arriving at salary levels that we cannot afford anymore, he will have a lot of choice."

