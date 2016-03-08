Milan and Chelsea face competition from Atletico for Napoli defender
08 June at 12:00Elseid Hysaj looks to have his future lying away from his current club Napoli. The Albanian full-back has emerged on the scene in the past three years and has been linked with a move away since last summer; when it was said that Maurizio Sarri was interested in bringing the defender with him to Chelsea. However, Hysaj stayed at Napoli; but not for long it seems.
According to what has been reported by Spanish newspaper AS, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the Napoli man; ready to compete with AC Milan and Chelsea, if their transfer ban is overturned. AS suggest that Hysaj could cost the La Liga side €25m, below the Albanian's release clause of €50m, but an amount that Napoli may accept as they look to offload and replace the defender.
Milan have also been touted as outsiders in the running but it appears as though Atletico are a solid track and a fresh start under former Lazio player Diego Simeone, who leads Los Colchoneros.
